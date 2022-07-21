Maharashtra reports nine cases of monkey fever | Pixabay

Amid fears and preparedness for monkeypox, the new epidemic across the world, Maharashtra has reported nine cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), aka monkey fever, this year. It is a zoonotic viral disease transmitted to human beings through the bite of infected ticks.

As per available data, seven cases and one death was reported in the state last year, compared to 98 cases and eight deaths reported in 2019 and 2020. Officials said most of the cases are from Sindhudurg district.

With no cure for it, vaccination and surveillance are the only two key options to contain KFD.

State entomologist Mahendra Jagtap said, “Shivamogga district in Karnataka is the hotspot for KFD and most cases are found in the Sahyadri range. Around 864 blood samples have been tested since January till date, and so far nine cases have been detected.”

This six-decade-old disease has remained endemic due to various factors, mainly human-animal interface. However, this indigenous disease was first highlighted in the Kyasanur forest range (hence the name) of Soraba taluk in Shivamogga, and was confined to this zone.

“The vulnerable population,people with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and other immunodeficiency disorders, pregnant women, children, and senior citizens will be vaccinated. The virus spreads when humans come into close contact with the carcass or faeces of an infected monkey,” said senior health officer.

In humans, the virus is said to cause high fever, headaches, nose bleed, gastrointestinal bleeding, vomiting, muscle stiffness, tremors, absent reflexes, and mental disturbances.

These symptoms begin three to eight days after exposure. In two weeks, patients begin to recover. In some cases, there is a seven-14 day period of remission, followed by a second phase characterised by fatal neurological manifestations.