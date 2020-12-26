Maharashtra reports less than 3,000 COVID cases in past 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 2,854 new COVID-19 infections and 60 pandemic deaths on Saturday, pushing the positive cases to 19,16,236 along with 49,189 fatalities till date.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 536 new cases and 12 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, increasing the total positive counts to 2,90,336 while the death toll reached at 11,068 fatalities so far. The doubling rate of cases has now increased to 363 days, while weekly growth continues to be 0.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to control its daily caseload as it has not crossed 5,000 in the past three weeks.

Experts said people and authorities need to be cautious for two reasons — the concern of a surge from January and second, a new variant of COVID-19 found in the UK, which is believed to be 70 per cent more transmissible than the original strain.They also pointed out there is no need of revising the treatment protocols as of now.