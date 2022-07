Maharashtra reports double-digit COVID-19 deaths for two days in row (Representative Image) | Money SHARMA / AFP

For the second consecutive day, the state reported COVID deaths in double digits. On Wednesday, 10 fatalities were reported, increasing the death toll to 1,48,001 so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported one death after four days, with a slight drop in daily infections, with 383 new cases.

The state, however, witnessed a marginal rise, with 2,575 new cases reported in 24 hours, pushing the tally to 80,10,223.