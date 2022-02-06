Maharashtra reports 9,666 new COVID-19 cases today; no new case of Omicron found

Maharashtra on Sunday, February 6, recorded 9,666 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,18,076. Besides, 66 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,074.

25,175 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 75,38,611. The recovery rate in the state is 96.6%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently, 7,24,722 people are in home quarantine and 2,394 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1,163 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1392 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 3038 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 404 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 226 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 484 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 576 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2,089 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, no single case of Omicron was reported in the state today.

Till date, a total of 3334 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 2023 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:42 PM IST