Maharashtra reports 6,695 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 6,695 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 74,995. Besides, 120 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,530.

7,120 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,24,278. The recovery rate in the state dropped to 96.66%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,46,501 people are in home quarantine and 2,776 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 960 new cases.



The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 930 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2577 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 1771 new cases, Aurangabad circle 107, Latur circle 278, Akola circle 43, and Nagpur circle recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said efforts are being taken to expedite vaccination in four districts, including Pune, where the COVID-19 positivity rate was high.

He said necessary directives in this regard have been issued to the administration of these four districts - Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in these districts was higher than the rest of the state, the minister said.

"The health department is focusing on tracking, testing and treatment of patients. Nodal officers have been asked to expedite COVID-19 vaccination," he said.

"We are pushing for uninterrupted vaccine supply from the central government," Tope said.

The minister said strict implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols was necessary to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Data shows that countries which have vaccinated maximum percentage of their adult population have been able to contain the third wave of the pandemic, Tope said.

(With PTI inputs)