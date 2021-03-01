Maharashtra reports 6,397 fresh COVID cases on drop in tests

In the wake of a dip in corona testing in the last 24 hours, there was a slight drop in the number of coronavrus cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Monday. The state reported 6,397 new COVID infections and 30 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally of positive cases to 21,61,467 and 52,184 deaths.

Mumbai reported 855 new cases and four COVID deaths on Monday, increasing its total positive counts to 3,26,770 and deaths to 11,474 so far.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the state and city dropped to 93 per cent from 94 per cent which remained constant for the last two months. There was 25 per cent and 27 per cent drop in the number of COVID tests on Monday as compared to the tests conducted on Sunday.

Dr Archana Patil, Director, Directorate of Health Services (DHS), said they were focusing on improving the existing health infrastructure to deal with any situation, considering the spurt in cases along with bringing restrictions, wherever required. “It would be early to use the term ‘second wave’ as the growth in cases is not expo- nential and limited to certain areas. We still have to wait for some time to assess and analyse the rise,” Dr Patil said.

“Moreover, we are focusing on improving the health infrastructure to be well-prepared in case of further increase in cases. We are increasing the number of beds, oxygen supplies, ICU beds, medicine supplies etc. to deal with any situation. We are also in the process of increasing Covid Care Centres (CCC), Dedicated Covid Health Centers (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) for manage- ment of patients. CCC, DCHC and DCH were reduced as the number of cases had gone down too low,” she added.