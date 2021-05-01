Maharashtra reports 63,282 new COVID-19 cases, 802 deaths; recovery rate now 84%

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 63,282 new COVID-19 cases and 802 deaths.
The state reported 802 COVID-19 deaths reported on Saturday taking the case fatality rate in the state to 1.49%.
On Saturday, 61,326 patients were discharged taking the total count of recovered patients to 39,30,302 COVID-19. The recovery rate in the state is 84.24%. As on today, there are 6,63,758 active cases in the state.
Out of 2,73,95,288 laboratory samples 46,65,754 have been tested positive (17.03%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 40,43,899 people are in home quarantine and 26,420 people are in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai reported 90 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday (April 30), the highest one-day toll since June 30 last year, which pushed its fatality count to 13,251, the data released by the civic body said. With the addition of 3,908 new COVID-19 cases during the day, the city's infection tally rose to 6,52,532.
As many as 11,492 people in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday, the state public health department said.
Vaccination for those above 18 began on Saturday after the Union government last month decided to open the drive for wider population. Vaccination for those above 45 was already underway.
Inoculation drive for the new category was carried out in 26 districts of the state and it will begin in all 36 districts from Sunday, said an official release.
People should not visit vaccination centres without registering themselves through Co-WIN app or portal first, the government has said.
On Saturday, Pune topped among 26 districts with 1,316 receiving the jab in the above-18 group, followed by 1,004 in Mumbai.
Gadchiroli (83) and Yavatmal (90) were at the bottom of the chart, data showed.
