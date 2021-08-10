Maharashtra reports 5,609 COVID-19 new cases, 137 deaths and 7,720 recoveries on August 10

Maharashtra on Tuesday, August 10, recorded 5,609 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 66,123. Besides, 137 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,34,201.

7,720 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,59,676. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.8%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,13,437 people are in home quarantine and 2,860 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 707 new cases.



The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 683 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2330 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 1413 new cases, Aurangabad circle 33, Latur circle 398, Akola circle 31, and Nagpur circle recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:48 PM IST