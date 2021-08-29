Maharashtra reports 4,666 COVID-19 new cases, 131 deaths and 3,510 recoveries on August 29

Maharashtra on Sunday, August 29, recorded 4,666 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 52,844. Besides, 131 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,157.

3,510 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,63,416. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,91,522 people are in home quarantine and 2,315 people are in institutional quarantine.



The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 845 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 828 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1908 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 815 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 58 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 174 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 28 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 10 fresh cases.

Eleven districts in Maharashtra continue to report a high growth rate against the weekly average of 0.07%. Solapur topped the list by registering a weekly growth rate of 0.27%.

Nine districts have a high positivity rate against the weekly average of 2.49%. Pune tops the list with a positivity rate of 5.62%.



The public health department in its presentation to the state cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, emphasised the need to ramp up testing, tracking, tracing and vaccination to combat the virus.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:03 PM IST