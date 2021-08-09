Maharashtra reports 4,505 COVID-19 new cases, 68 deaths and 7,568 recoveries on August 9

Maharashtra on Monday, August 9, recorded 4,5052 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 68,375. Besides, 68 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,34,064.

7,568 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,51,956. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.76%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,21,683 people are in home quarantine and 2,895 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 611 new cases.



The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 708 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1624 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 1223 new cases, Aurangabad circle 25, Latur circle 269, Akola circle 33, and Nagpur circle recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases.