Maharashtra reports 4,196 COVID-19 new cases, 104 deaths and 4,688 recoveries on August 31

Maharashtra on Tuesday, August 31, recorded 4,196 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 51,238. Besides, 104 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,313.

4,688 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,72,800. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,91,701 people are in home quarantine and 2,121 people are in institutional quarantine.



The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 705 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 898 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1789 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 548 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 32 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 190 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 23 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 11 fresh cases.

Eleven districts in Maharashtra continue to report a high growth rate against the weekly average of 0.07%. Solapur topped the list by registering a weekly growth rate of 0.27%.

Nine districts have a high positivity rate against the weekly average of 2.49%. Pune tops the list with a positivity rate of 5.62%.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 07:59 PM IST