Maharashtra reports 41,434 new COVID-19 cases today; Omicron tally rises by 133

Maharashtra on Saturday, January 8, recorded 41,434 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,73,238. Besides, 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,627.

9,671 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,57,081. The recovery rate in the state is 95.37%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.05%.

Currently, 8,45,089 people are in home quarantine and 1851 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 33134 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1392 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 4749 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 489 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 226 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 251 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 212 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 981 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 133 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 130 have been reported by Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and 3 have been reported from Gujarat State.

Details of the cases are: Pune MC-118, PCMC-8, Pune Rural-3, Vasai Virar- 2, Ahmednagar and Mumbai- 1 each.

Till date, a total of 1009 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 439 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

