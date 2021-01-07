Maharashtra reports 3,729 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Maharashtra on Thursday reported a slight drop in the daily corona cases, with 3,729 new infections and 72 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 19,58,282, with 49,897 fatalities till now. The city reported 665 new cases and seven COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, increasing the total count to 2,96,984, with 11,162 deaths so far. However, the recovery rate of Mumbai is constant at 93 per cent over the last two months.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that nearly 15,000 tests were being carried out in the city every day. “On certain days, there are more tests, so we see slightly higher cases,” Kakani said. The daily tests had dropped to 11,000-12,000 in the first few days of 2021 due to New Year festivities.

Dr Archana Patil from Directorate of Health Services said that trends cannot be derived from a spike in cases for a day. “They fluctuate based on testing in a day. Overall, the cases and deaths are under control in the state,” she said, adding that the system was now gearing up for the mammoth vaccination drive,” she said.

In Maharashtra, more than 7.5 lakh healthcare workers have already been registered to get the vaccine in the first round.

With preparations for a dry run going on full-fledged in Maharashtra, there are a few districts where mobile connectivity and internet connectivity could pose a challenge, especially those having tribal areas. In many tribal areas, there is no connectivity and thus operating Co-WIN, a specially designed app by the health ministry, in tribal belts has emerged as a problem before the district administrations.

Many districts such as Palghar, Thane, Nandurbar, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal and Chandrapur have tribal populations.