Maharashtra reports 2,992 corona cases in past 24 hrs

There has been a sudden rise in the number of daily coronavirus positive cases on Thursday. The state reported 2,992 new infections and 30 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall tally of positive cases to 20,33,266 and 51,169 fatalities. Moreover, the COVID-19 recovery rate has touched 95.58 per cent with 7,030 patients recovered across Maharashtra, increasing the number of recoveries to 19,43,335.

Mumbai reported 503 new cases and seven COVID-19 deaths, increasing the number of total positive cases to 3,10,134 and 11,373 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 563 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.12 per cent.

Experts are not comfortable with the overall progress, saying that the state is still in a dangerous situation as cases are not going down. They further warned that this situation may change for the worse as people have become careless about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, head of the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said the people are not maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour, which is a matter of concern because they have removed most of the restrictions. From Monday, local train services have also resumed for the general public. Countries such as Brazil and other European countries where people became complacent are again in lockdown. “We are fortunate that we do not have the dan- ger of mutation as of now, but if the situation goes otherwise then we will have to bring the restrictions,” he said.