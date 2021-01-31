Maharashtra reports 2,584 new corona cases, 40 die in 24 hrs

Recording a steady decline, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,585 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 20,26,399, stated the state’s public health department's bulletin. With 1,670 patients discharged on Sunday, the number of those recovered across the state has jumped to 19,29,005.

There have been 40 new COVID fatalities reported across the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll of the state to 51,082. However, the active number of active cases in the state stands at 45,071. Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 95.19 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 2.52 percent.

Meanwhile, on Sunday positive COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai was below 500. The new cases in the city dropped to 438, following which the tally of cumulative cases in the city jumped to 3,08,969. With 8 new fatalities reported on Sunday, with that the death toll in the city has risen to 11,351. The total number of recoveries stands at 2,90,913. The city now has 5797 active cases.

However, the slide in new cases appears to be because of a drop in tests to less than 10,000 from the average 13,000, sources in the BMC said

Of the 8 deaths reported on Monday, six had comorbidities. and six patients were above 60 years of age. Meanwhile, 244 people recovered from the infection in the city said the Public health department of BMC.

Of the 2,585 new COVID cases, 853 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai and its satellite towns). Other than the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation reported 85 cases while Thane rural reported 47 cases. Overall the MMR region on Sunday reported 13 deaths of which 8 are from Mumbai alone.