Maharashtra reports 23 new Omicron variant cases, including 13 in Pune, 5 in Mumbai

Twenty three new cases of Omicron variant have been found across Maharashtra, of which 13 are from Pune, seven in Pimpri Chinchwad, five in Mumbai, two in Osmanabad, one each in Thane, Mira Bhayander and Nagpur.

Till date, a total of 88 cases have been reported in the state. Out of these, a total of 42 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Out of the 23 cases reported today, 17 patients are found asymptomatic and 6 have mild symptoms.

Out of these, 16 had international travelled history and 7 patients are their high risk contacts.

Travel History:

Middle East countries- 6

Europe-4

Ghana and South Africa- 2 patients each

Singapore and Tanzania- 1 patient each

There are 4 kids under 18 years of age and two patients are above 60 years of age.

Out these patients, 18 patients have been completely vaccinated, one patient is unvaccinated and 4 are not eligible for vaccination.

Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since 1st November is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 670 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Results of 124 are awaited so far.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 08:37 PM IST