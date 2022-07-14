Maharashtra reports 2,229 new COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 16,553 | Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra on Thursday, July 14 recorded 2,229 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 16,553. Besides, 4 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,005.

2,594 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 78,47,894. The recovery rate in the state is 97.95%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

Out of 8,25,20,174 laboratory samples 80,12,452 have been tested positive (09.71%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 646 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 183 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 802 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 95 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 98 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 58 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 144 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 203 fresh cases.