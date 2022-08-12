e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports 1,975 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths; active cases at 11,856

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 05:52 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 1,975 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths; active cases at 11,856 | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra on Friday, August 12 recorded 1,975 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 11,856. Besides, five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,167.

1,904 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 79,08,195. The recovery rate in the state is 98.02%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Out of 8,35,79,493 laboratory samples 80,68,218 have been tested positive (09.65%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1301 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 111 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 254 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 45 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 23 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 34 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 23 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 184 fresh cases.

