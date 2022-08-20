e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports 1,855 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths; active cases at 11,866

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
Representative | Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra on Saturday, August 20 recorded 1,855 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 11,866. Besides, two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,193.

1,720 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 79,22,492. The recovery rate in the state is 98.02%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Out of 8,38,07,615 laboratory samples 80,82,551 have been tested positive (09.64%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1,229 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 117 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 263 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 48 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 26 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 33 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 27 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 112 fresh cases.

