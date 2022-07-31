e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports 1,849 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths; active cases at 13,003

Out of 8,31,88,369 laboratory samples 80,47,455 have been tested positive (09.67%) for COVID-19 until today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 1,849 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths; active cases at 13,003 | File Image

Maharashtra on Sunday, July 31 recorded 1,849 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 13,003. Besides, three COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,104.

1,853 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 78,86,348. The recovery rate in the state is 98.00%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 513 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 148 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 557 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 81 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 73 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 88 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 95 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 294 fresh cases.

Maharashtra: Record 62 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 79 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected
