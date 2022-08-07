e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports 1,812 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death; active cases at 12,011

Out of 8,34,36,135 laboratory samples 80,59,732 have been tested positive (09.66%) for COVID-19 until today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday, August 7 recorded 1,812 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 12,011. Besides, one COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,139.

1,675 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 78,99,582. The recovery rate in the state is 98.01%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 740 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 156 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 336 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 64 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 42 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 95 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 76 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 303 fresh cases.

