Maharashtra reports 132 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 132 new coronavirus cases and six pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The state’s infection tally rose to 78,75,080, and the death toll reached 1,47,816. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.11 per cent.

There are currently 803 active cases in the state. Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Yavatmal and Bhandara districts reported zero active cases on Saturday.

Of the six fatalities, four were reported from Pune district, while one each was recorded from Nashik city and other parts of the Nashik district.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.78 per cent. With 57,016 tests conducted since Friday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state rose to 7,96,66,245.

ALSO READ COVID XE variant pops up in Gujarat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:05 AM IST