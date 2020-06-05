Mumbai: Maharashtra reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll on Friday, with 139 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, even as the total count of COVID-19 cases reported in the state crossed the 80,000 mark. The previous highest death toll reported in a 24-hour period was 123 deaths, reported on Thursday. With 139 fatalities reported on Friday – the fourth consecutive day of 100-plus deaths– the total COVID-19 deaths in the state mounted to 2,849 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 80,229. Till date, 35,157 patients have recovered, with 1,475 being discharged from various hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours. Fifty-four of the 139 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 30 in Thane, 14 in Jalgaon, eight in Malegaon, seven in KalyanDombivali, five in Ratnagiri, two each in Nashik and Solapur and one each in Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi and Aurangabad.

“Twenty-seven of the 139 deaths in the state occurred in the last two days, while the remaining 122 are from the period April 21 to June 2, which have been added to the state’s toll now, after review. The health department said that in 79 per cent of the cases, the victims had comorbidities,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer. According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 1,150 new cases and 53 deaths on Friday, taking the total positive count to 45,854 cases, with 1,518 deaths so far. It was the second highest single-day death toll reported in Mumbai.

On May 30, the city had reported 54 deaths, which is the highest death toll reported in a 24 hour period so far. In Mumbai, 699 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those who have recovered in the city to 18,797. “We keep patients for a minimum of 10 days in our civic hospitals because of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

However, our doctors feel many patients can be discharged earlier given the improvement in their health status within a week,” said senior health officials. Of 5,22,946 laboratory samples tested in the state, 80,229 have tested positive for COVID-19 until today. Currently, 5,45,947 people are under home quarantine in the state. There are 72,375 beds available in quarantine institutions and 30,291 people are in institutional quarantine currently.