Maharashtra: Relief material for flood-hit Kolhapur

Mumbai: The BMC has sent 125 BMC officials and workers with required basic essentials for the relief of the flood-hit people in Kolhapur, under the leadership of deputy chief engineer, Prasad Joshi.

After sending a team to work in the flood-ravaged Sangli, the BMC on Thursday sent another team of an engineer with 125 wor­kers to the flood-hit areas in Kolhapur.

The team comprises a deputy chief engineer and 125 cleaning staff. Along with the manpower, the civic body has sent 1,250 kgs of insecticides and pesticides to avoid any breakout of epidemic diseases due to waterlogging.

Masks and gloves are also sent as a precau­tio­nary measure for workers. The cleaning work will start from Friday. Earlier, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was in the flooded areas in Sangli to supervise the works conducted by BMC teams dispatched.