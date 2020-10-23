Maharashtra: Red carpet for Tesla as Musk waits

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Thursday rolled out a red carpet for the US based electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla Inc to invest in Maharashtra. This was revealed by Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray in the late evening.

Aaditya in a tweet said, ‘’This evening I had the opportunity to participate in a video call by Industries Minister Subhash Desai with the Tesla team to invite them to Maha-rashtra. I was present not because of just the investment but my firm belief in electric mobility and sustainability.’’

He further said, ‘’ We are firmly committed to policy building and changes for sustainable development and I personally believe that electric mobility, supported by renewable energy is the way ahead, Let’s hope we can help this though become mainstream soon.’’

Today’s virtual meeting comes days after Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk dropped hints that the company could make entry in India in 2021. This will be crucial especially when the BJP-led government is promoting the use and production of electric vehicles in the country. "Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla". "Thanks for waiting," Musk said