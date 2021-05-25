Maharashtra: Recovery rate rises to 92.76%; death toll crosses 90,000-mark

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 24,136 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,14,368. Besides, 601 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 90,349.

36,176 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 52,18,768. The recovery rate in the state rose to 92.76%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.61%.

Currently, 26,16,428 people are in home quarantine and 20,829 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2832 new cases on Tuesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3850 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 5947 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3795 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1196, Latur circle 1523, Akola circle 3648, and Nagpur circle recorded 1345 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to stop home quarantining of COVID-19 patients in 18 districts where the positivity rate is high and all active patients in these areas would be admitted to COVID Care Centers, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

Of 36 districts in the state, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Beed, Raigad, Pune, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Kolhapur, Thane, Sangli, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Latur have above-average positivity rates, as per the health department data.

Ordinarily, asymptomatic patients or those who have mild symptoms of coronavirus infection are advised home isolation.