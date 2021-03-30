Maharashtra records slight dip in COVID-19 cases, 27918 test positive; active cases jump to 3,40,542

In a slight dip in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 27,918 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday (March 29), 31,643 people had tested positive, while the state on Sunday had reported a massive spike of 40,414 fresh cases, the highest rise so far in a single day.

Besides, 139 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 54,422. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.96%.

23,820 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,77,127. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.71%.

Currently, 16,56,697 people are in home quarantine and 17,649 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 3,40,542.