Maharashtra records slight dip in COVID-19 cases, 27918 test positive; active cases jump to 3,40,542

In a slight dip in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 27,918 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday (March 29), 31,643 people had tested positive, while the state on Sunday had reported a massive spike of 40,414 fresh cases, the highest rise so far in a single day.
Besides, 139 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 54,422. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.96%.
23,820 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,77,127. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.71%.
Currently, 16,56,697 people are in home quarantine and 17,649 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 3,40,542.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 8807 new cases on Tuesday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 5078 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 7718 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 402 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2078, Latur circle 2183, Akola circle 889, and Nagpur circle recorded 1363 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
