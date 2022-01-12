Maharashtra records massive spike with 46,723 new COVID-19 cases, 86 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 12, recorded 46,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,40,122. Besides, 32 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,701.

28,041 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 66,49,111. The recovery rate in the state is 94.52%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

Currently, 15,29,452 people are in home quarantine and 6,951 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 30,107 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2230 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9277 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1056 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 511 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1006 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 492 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2044 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 86 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday. With this, the total number of Omicron infected patients in the state are 1367. Out of these, 734 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:59 PM IST