Maharashtra records massive COVID-19 spike: 9,170 new cases reported, 6 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Saturday, January 1, recorded 9,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 32,225. Besides, 7 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,533.

1,445 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,10,541. The recovery rate in the state is 97.35%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 2,26,001 people are in home quarantine and 1064 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 8077 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 162 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 686 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 82 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 31 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 58 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 12 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 62 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, six new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Saturday, of which three are from Pune rural, two from Pimpri Chinchwad and one from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). These cases were reported by Pune's B J Medical College. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 460.

Of the 460 cases in Maharashtra, 327 are from Mumbai, followed by 28 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 21 in Pune rural, 13 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 12 in Thane, eight each in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, seven in Kalyan Dombivali, six each in Nagpur and Satara, five in Osmanabad, four in Vasai Virar, three in Nanded, two each in Aurangabad, Buldhana, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Mira Bhayandar and one each in Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, out of the 460, 180 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 08:13 PM IST