Maharashtra records massive COVID-19 spike: 18,466 new cases reported, 75 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Tuesday, January 4, recorded 18,466 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 66,308. Besides, 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,573.

4,558 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,18,916. The recovery rate in the state is 96.86%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 3,98,391 people are in home quarantine and 1110 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 15,663 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 389 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1,783 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 168 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 88 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 86 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 60 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 229 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday, of which 40 are from Mumbai, nine from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), eight from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpri Chinchwad and one each from Bhivandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 653.

Of the 653 cases in Maharashtra, 408 are from Mumbai, followed by 71 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 38 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 26 in Pune rural, 22 in Thane, 16 in Panvel, 13 in Nagpur, 10 in Navi Mumbai, 8 in Satara, 7 in Kalyan Dombivali, five each in Osmanabad and Kolhapur, 4 in Vasai Virar, 3 each in Nanded and Bhivandi Nizampur, 2 each in Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mira Bhayandar and Sangli, and 1 each in Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Raigad, Ulhasnagar and Amravati.

This includes 26 out of state patients. 9 patients are foreign nationals.

Out of these, 259 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:19 PM IST