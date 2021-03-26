Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with almost 37,000 new COVID-19 cases; 112 COVID-19 fatalities on March 26

Maharashtra on Friday (March 26) recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the state since the pandemic outbreak last year. The previous highest single-day surge was 35,952 cases, which was recorded on Thursday, March 25.

Besides, 112 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,907. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

17,019 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,00,056. The recovery rate in the state stands at 87.2%.

Currently, 14,29,998 people are in home quarantine and 14,578 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 2,82,451.