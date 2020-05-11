Maharashtra records highest COVID-19 death in a single day

Mumbai: With 53 deaths due to Covid19 reported on Sunday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day. Meanwhile, Mumbai which continues to be the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic in India has reported the highest number of cases (875) in 24 hours.
Of the total 53 deaths, 33 of them were men and 20 women, and 75 per cent of the deceased were found to be comorbid.
Meanwhile, of the 19 deaths recorded in Mumbai on Sunday, 13 victims had comorbidities. According to data released by the BMC's health department, the city's tally currently stands at 13564 cases and 508 fatalities.
The city also saw 212 patients being discharged taking the tally to 3004 recovered. Meanwhile, the state has recorded 1,278 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 53 deaths, taking case count to 22,171 and number of fatalities to 832.
The silver lining is that 399 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the total tally to 4199 of those who have been recovered and sent back home till Sunday.
The mortality rate in the state stands at 3.86%, down from 7.21% on April 12, but the number of deaths is increasing, with 362 deaths recorded in the past ten days.
The country’s mortality rate due to Covid-19 is hovering around 3.35%. According to BMC official, the BMC has started using an AI technology-based chest Xray software at some hospitals in the city, where COVID19 patients are being treated.
"The software has so far assessed 3,000 X-ray scans by this method. It is a new technology being used on a pilot basis for screening and monitoring progression of admitted patients," the official said.
Meanwhile, the BMC also revoked ex-commissioner Praveen Pardeshi's last order which directed patients to go to a quarantine centre to give a swab sample and remain there till test results were out. Moreover, tests were allowed to be done only if routed through BMC's medical health officer. The order was revoked after facing severe backlash from private hospitals and doctors.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)