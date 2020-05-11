Maharashtra records highest COVID-19 death in a single day

Mumbai: With 53 deaths due to Covid19 reported on Sunday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day. Meanwhile, Mumbai which continues to be the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic in India has reported the highest number of cases (875) in 24 hours.

Of the total 53 deaths, 33 of them were men and 20 women, and 75 per cent of the deceased were found to be comorbid.

Meanwhile, of the 19 deaths recorded in Mumbai on Sunday, 13 victims had comorbidities. According to data released by the BMC's health department, the city's tally currently stands at 13564 cases and 508 fatalities.

The city also saw 212 patients being discharged taking the tally to 3004 recovered. Meanwhile, the state has recorded 1,278 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 53 deaths, taking case count to 22,171 and number of fatalities to 832.