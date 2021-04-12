Maharashtra records dip in COVID-19 cases as 51,751 test positive; active cases jump to 5,64,746

After reporting 63,294 COVID-19 cases on Sunday--the highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year, Maharashtra recorded a dip in its numbers on Monday. With 51,751 new cases in the day, the number of active cases in the state has jumped to 5,64,746.
Besides, 258 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 58,245. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.68%.
52,312 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 28,34,473. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.94%.
Currently, 32,75,224 people are in home quarantine and 29,399 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 14,424 new cases on Monday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6868 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11,761 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1085 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2111, Latur circle 4502, Akola circle 1546, and Nagpur circle recorded 9454 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Meanwhile, the government has now decided to add 5,300 new beds, 3 new COVID-19 facilities. Meanwhile, 70 per cent of beds will have oxygen support while remaining will be in the ICU (intensive care unit) and have ventilator support, said Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday.
