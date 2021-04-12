Maharashtra records dip in COVID-19 cases as 51,751 test positive; active cases jump to 5,64,746

After reporting 63,294 COVID-19 cases on Sunday--the highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year, Maharashtra recorded a dip in its numbers on Monday. With 51,751 new cases in the day, the number of active cases in the state has jumped to 5,64,746.

Besides, 258 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 58,245. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.68%.

52,312 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 28,34,473. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.94%.

Currently, 32,75,224 people are in home quarantine and 29,399 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 14,424 new cases on Monday.