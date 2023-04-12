 Maharashtra records 9 Covid fatalities, 1,115 fresh cases in 24 hours
Maharashtra records 9 Covid fatalities, 1,115 fresh cases in 24 hours

The state presently has a total of 5,421 active cases, out of which 1,577 are in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

According to the latest bulletin released by the government, Maharashtra recorded 1,115 new Covid cases along with the highest number of nine Covid-related fatalities in the recent surge of infections within the state over the last 24 hours.

Cumulative Covid numbers in state at 81.5 lakh

After the recent additions, the cumulative numbers for the state have increased to 81,52,291 cases and 1,48,470 deaths. Out of these, the state capital Mumbai has contributed 19,752 fatalities to the overall death toll.

Today, health ministry sources claimed that while Coronavirus cases are on the rise throughout the country, it is mainly due to the XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron. However, they also reassured the public that hospitalizations are expected to remain at low levels, hence there is no need to worry.

Covid in the endemic stage

In the past 24 hours, India reported 7,830 new Covid cases, which is the highest number in over seven months.

Sources have stated that Covid cases will continue to increase for the next 10-12 days, followed by a decline. They also mentioned that the country is currently in the endemic stage of the virus.

During an endemic stage, an infection is contained within a specific region, whereas during a pandemic, the infection spreads across a larger geographical area, sometimes even worldwide.

