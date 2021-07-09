Maharashtra records 8,992 new COVID-19 cases, 200 deaths, 10,458 recoveries on July 9

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 8,992 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,12,231. Besides, 200 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,25,034.

10,458 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,00,440. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.08%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.03%.

Currently, 6,27,243 people are in home quarantine and 4,756 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1863 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 682 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2791 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3083 new cases, Aurangabad circle 161, Latur circle 289, Akola circle 71, and Nagpur circle recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, experts suggest that the COVID-19 virus, just like Influenza, will subsequently reach its endemic stage, that is, it will always be present in a certain population or region. They added that mutations are normal, and there is nothing to panic about.

Dr Samiran Panda, head, Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said, "The COVID-19 virus will reach its endemic stage like Influenza after a while and then vulnerable population may have to take the vaccine shot annually."

"Influenza, commonly known as flu, was a pandemic 100 years ago but today it is endemic. Similarly, in the case of COVID-19, we expect that it will gradually become endemic from its current state of being a pandemic. Currently, we recommend the elderly to take annual flu shots. As the influenza virus keeps on mutating, we simultaneously make minor changes in the vaccine. So, there is no need to panic," he added.