Maharashtra records 8,602 new COVID-19 cases, 170 deaths, 7,391 recoveries on July 15

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 8,010 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,07,205. Besides, 170 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,26,560.
7,391 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,52,192. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.17%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.
Currently, 5,81,266 people are in home quarantine and 4,471 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1610 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 645 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2528 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2745 new cases, Aurangabad circle 84, Latur circle 239, Akola circle 43, and Nagpur circle recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Health Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories regarding the violations observed in following COVID-19 norms across the country, especially in public transport, hill stations, markets, etc. "Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases," he added.
The Union Health Secretary reiterated the need for focussed public health measures by the States and UTs. "It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID-19 containment and management with special focus on the 5-fold strategy of 'Test-Treat-Track-Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour'. Focussed and sustained high levels of testing, relentless contact tracing and ensuring strict adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour in all crowded places and potential super-spreader events," the letter read.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)