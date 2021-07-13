Maharashtra records 7,243 new COVID-19 cases, 196 deaths, 10,978 recoveries on July 13

Maharashtra on Tueday recorded 7,243 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,04,406. Besides, 196 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,26,220.
10,978 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,38,734. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.21%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.
Currently, 5,74,463 people are in home quarantine and 4,607 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1444 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 704 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2058 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2514 new cases, Aurangabad circle 66, Latur circle 341, Akola circle 66, and Nagpur circle recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases.
PM Modi concerned over big crowds without masks in hill stations, markets; says no compromise on COVID-19 norms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over people crowding at hill stations and markets without wearing masks or observing social distancing norms, as he urged all to guard against complacency to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus spread.
He asked the people to shun the argument that they "want to enjoy before the third wave of coronavirus" and stressed that there should be no compromise in following COVID-19 protocols.
"It is true that tourism, trade and business have been greatly affected due to the coronavirus. But today I will say with great emphasis that having huge crowds in hill stations, markets without masks and not following COVID protocols is a matter of concern and is not right," Modi said during an interaction with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states through video conferencing.
The third wave can be prevented by remaining cautious and strictly following all protocols, he said and emphasised that the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped.
(With PTI inputs)
