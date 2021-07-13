Maharashtra records 7,243 new COVID-19 cases, 196 deaths, 10,978 recoveries on July 13

PM Modi concerned over big crowds without masks in hill stations, markets; says no compromise on COVID-19 norms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over people crowding at hill stations and markets without wearing masks or observing social distancing norms, as he urged all to guard against complacency to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus spread.

He asked the people to shun the argument that they "want to enjoy before the third wave of coronavirus" and stressed that there should be no compromise in following COVID-19 protocols.

"It is true that tourism, trade and business have been greatly affected due to the coronavirus. But today I will say with great emphasis that having huge crowds in hill stations, markets without masks and not following COVID protocols is a matter of concern and is not right," Modi said during an interaction with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states through video conferencing.

The third wave can be prevented by remaining cautious and strictly following all protocols, he said and emphasised that the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped.

(With PTI inputs)