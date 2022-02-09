Maharashtra records 7,142 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths, 20,222 recoveries

Maharashtra on Wednesday, February 9, recorded 7,142 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 82,893. Besides, 92 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,247.

20,222 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 75,93,291. The recovery rate in the state is 97.06%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently, 5,78,076 people are in home quarantine and 2,396 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 966 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 972 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2398 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 276 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 294 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 297 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 673 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1266 fresh cases.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:45 PM IST