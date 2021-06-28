Maharashtra records 6,727 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths; CM Uddhav Thackeray says ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,727 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,17,874. Besides, 101 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,21,573.

10,812 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,00,925. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.99%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

Currently, 6,15,839 people are in home quarantine and 4,245 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1578 new cases.