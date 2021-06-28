Maharashtra records 6,727 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths; CM Uddhav Thackeray says ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,727 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,17,874. Besides, 101 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,21,573.
10,812 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,00,925. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.99%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.
Currently, 6,15,839 people are in home quarantine and 4,245 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1578 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 510 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1429 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2750 new cases, Aurangabad circle 106, Latur circle 193, Akola circle 102, and Nagpur circle recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day against COVID-19, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday as he cautioned people in light of the anticipated third wave of the pandemic and the danger of the Delta Plus variant.
Speaking virtually at the inauguration function of a jumbo COVID Care Centre (CCC) in suburban Malad, Thackeray said the need of the hour was to be more cautious and remain alert considering the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic.
Thackeray said the health of citizens was a priority for his government and there will be no compromise on protecting them from COVID-19.
"There is also a threat from the delta plus variant. Even though the daily number of COVID-19 cases is falling, people should continue to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour. We are ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
