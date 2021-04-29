Maharashtra records 66,159 COVID-19 cases, 771 deaths; 68,537 patients recover on April 29

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 66,159 COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,70,301. Besides, 771 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 67,985.

68,537 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 37,99,226. The recovery rate in the state stands at 83.69%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.5%.

Currently, 41,19,759 people are in home quarantine and 30,118 people are in institutional quarantine

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 11,344 new cases on Thursday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 9967 fresh COVID-19 cases.