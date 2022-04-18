Maharashtra records 59 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths, 71 recoveries on April 18

Maharashtra on Monday, April 18, recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 634. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

71 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,27,443. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 7,98,84,936 laboratory samples, 78,75,904 have been tested positive (09.86%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 40 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 14 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 0 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1 fresh case.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 0 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 0 fresh cases.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:27 PM IST