Maharashtra records 58,952 COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 6,12,070

With 58,952 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday (April 14) recorded a slight dip in its daily numbers.

Besides, 278 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 58,804. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.64%.

39,624 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 29,05,721. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.21%.

Currently, 34,55,206 people are in home quarantine and 28,494 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,12,070.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 18,676 new cases on Wednesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8,309 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9,909 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 1368 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3329, Latur circle 4792, Akola circle 1753, and Nagpur circle recorded 10816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday announced a 15-day ‘Janata Curfew’ by imposing stringent restrictions beginning from 8 pm on April 14 till 7 am on May 1.

In order to avoid crowding, the government has also invoked Section 144 to ban assemblies of more than five people in public places. However, essential activities, including travel and services, are allowed.