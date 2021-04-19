Maharashtra records 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, 351 deaths; active cases jump to 6,76,520

With 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday (April 19) recorded a slight dip in its daily numbers.

Besides, 351 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 60,824. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.56%.

52,412 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 31,59,240. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.04%.

Currently, 37,43,968 people are in home quarantine and 27,081 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,76,520.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 15,623 new cases on Monday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8,230 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11,673 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 2024 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3147, Latur circle 4503, Akola circle 2221, and Nagpur circle recorded 11503 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.