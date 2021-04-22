Maharashtra records 568 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day; 67,013 new cases

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 586 COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day. This is the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. The previous highest single-day fatality count was 503, which was recorded on April 18. Besides, 67,013 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,99,858.

62,298 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 33,30,747. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.34%.

Currently, 39,71,917 people are in home quarantine and 29,014 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 17,195 new cases on Thursday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 10,468 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13,219 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 2421 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2780, Latur circle 4239, Akola circle 4183, and Nagpur circle recorded 12508 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government on Wednesday evening has issued fresh guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. According to the new guidelines, only 15 per cent attendance will be permitted in government offices. Marriage ceremonies will be allowed only for a period of two hours with a maximum of 25 people attending it. Only people in essential services can local trains and metros.