Maharashtra records 5,455 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, 14,635 recoveries on February 11

Maharashtra on Friday, February 11, recorded 5,455 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 60,902. Besides, 63 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,355.

14,635 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,26,868. The recovery rate in the state is 97.34%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 6,10,718 people are in home quarantine and 2,392 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 738 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 959 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1578 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 240 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 174 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 235 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 719 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 812 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 76 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:59 PM IST