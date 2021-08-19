Maharashtra records 5,225 COVID-19 new cases, 154 deaths and 5,557 recoveries on August 19

Advertisement

Maharashtra on Thursday, August 19, recorded 5,225 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 57,579. Besides, 154 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,35,567.

5,557 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,14,921. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.93%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

Currently, 3,29,047 people are in home quarantine and 2,614 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 736 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 870 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2427 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 880 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 28 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 243 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 30 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 11 fresh cases.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 07:49 PM IST