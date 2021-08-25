Maharashtra records 5,031 COVID-19 new cases, 216 deaths and 4,380 recoveries on August 25

Maharashtra on Wednesday, August 25, recorded 4,380 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 50,183. Besides, 216 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,36,751.

4,380 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,47,414. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.05%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,98,264 people are in home quarantine and 2,369 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 777 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 762 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2506 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 895 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 9 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 167 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 27 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 11 fresh cases.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 09:17 PM IST