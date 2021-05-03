Maharashtra records 48,621 new COVID-19 cases, 567 deaths; Union Health Ministry says 'signs of plateauing'

Maharashtra on Monday saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 tally. The state recorded 48,621 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,56,870. Besides, 567 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 70,851.

59,500 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 40,41,158. The recovery rate in the state stands at 84.7%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 39,08,491 people are in home quarantine and 28,593 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 6,680 new cases on Monday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6878 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,220 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3976 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3012, Latur circle 3508, Akola circle 4490, and Nagpur circle recorded 7857 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and 10 other states are showing signs of plateauing in its daily COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a news briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 13 states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Punjab, are showing early signs of plateauing.

The states showing signs of plateauing are: Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.