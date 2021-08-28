Maharashtra records 4,831 new COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths and 4,455 recoveries on August 28

Maharashtra on Saturday, August 28, recorded 4,831 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 51,821. Besides, 126 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,026.

4,455 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,59,906. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.02%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,92,530 people are in home quarantine and 2,357 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 850 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 901 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2060 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 778 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 29 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 166 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 28 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 19 fresh cases.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 08:01 PM IST