Maharashtra records 4,359 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths, 12,986 recoveries today; 237 Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Saturday, February 12, recorded 4,359 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 52,238. Besides, 32 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,387.

12,986 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,39,854. The recovery rate in the state is 97.45%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 3,13,457 people are in-home quarantine and 2,387 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 675 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 681 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1207 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 254 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 141 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 177 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 527 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 697 fresh cases.

Besides, 237 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state on Saturday. Of these, 11 have been reported by BJ Medical College, 226 have been reported by Kasturba Hospital Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 08:16 PM IST